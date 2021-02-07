Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Performance Food Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,763 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 126,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $286,199,000 after buying an additional 329,496 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

