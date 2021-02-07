PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,417,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

