Peony Trading 296.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 121% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 296.2% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $221,961.23 and approximately $2,779.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,568,485 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

