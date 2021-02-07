Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

