Penta (PNT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $680,810.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. Penta has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $680,810.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded up 76.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00063106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.75 or 0.01110780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,363.13 or 0.06238724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031951 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.