Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 69.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,118.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,405 shares of company stock valued at $89,595,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,459,000 after acquiring an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

