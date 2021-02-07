Peerplays Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $708,076.89 and $63,471.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00178784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00240014 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

