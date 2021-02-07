PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at 140166

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by 140166 from $235.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.88.

PYPL opened at $269.44 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

