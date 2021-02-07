Patten Group Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $119.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.56 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

