Patten Group Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,774,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $58.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.