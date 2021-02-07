Patten Group Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

