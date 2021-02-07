Parkgene (GENE) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parkgene has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.51 or 0.01171309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.81 or 0.06409879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023023 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.