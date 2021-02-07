Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) rose 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 146,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 69,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park City Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Park City Group by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Park City Group by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park City Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

