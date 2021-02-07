Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) rose 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 146,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 69,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 million, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.58.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.
Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
