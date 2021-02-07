Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.