Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $502.64 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $522.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

