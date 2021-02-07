Parallel Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 101,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $167.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

