Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 13,407.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 103,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 59,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 716,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 138,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $33.40.

