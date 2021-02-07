Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

