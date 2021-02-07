Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74.

