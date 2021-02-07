Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives $337.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $338.56.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,104. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $390.07. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,656 shares of company stock valued at $67,693,142. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

