Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $640,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,833.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,210. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

