Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,381,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,360 shares of company stock worth $4,205,802. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

