PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.
PCAR opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
