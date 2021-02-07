PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.