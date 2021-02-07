Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 13,075 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $9.69 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

