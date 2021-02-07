Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 900 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Shares of SNPS opened at $272.92 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $280.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.97.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

