Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 276,867 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 403,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $1,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 288.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

