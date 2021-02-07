Österreichische Post’s (OSTIY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSTIY opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Österreichische Post has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30.

About Österreichische Post

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

