OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

In related news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

