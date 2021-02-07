Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.62-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.5 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.62-0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.95. 670,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,145. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -315.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,759.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,587 shares of company stock worth $1,789,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

