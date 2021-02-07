OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.