OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. OneWater Marine updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $551.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $38.05.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ONEW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

