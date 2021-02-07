OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at HSBC

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a PE ratio of -85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36,039.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 77,485 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 774,385.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

