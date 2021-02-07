On.Live (ONL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,244.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, On.Live has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. On.Live has a market capitalization of $293,933.58 and $3,244.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

About On.Live

ONL is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

