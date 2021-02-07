Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $62.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $80.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

