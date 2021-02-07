Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after buying an additional 5,217,263 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 230,075 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after acquiring an additional 126,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.