OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

