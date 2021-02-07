Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Lessened by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Okta were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Okta by 29.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $282.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.63 and its 200-day moving average is $230.67. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $287.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

