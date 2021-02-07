OIN Finance Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 177.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00181624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00064219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057780 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00074907 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00233489 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

