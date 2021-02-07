Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 307.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Oil States International worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil States International stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oil States International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $382.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

