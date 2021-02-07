Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post sales of $139.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.70 million. Oil States International reported sales of $238.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $640.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $637.40 million to $643.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.95 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $653.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

OIS stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $382.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

