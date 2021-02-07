OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) vs. Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and OI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $180.47 million 9.87 -$36.99 million N/A N/A OI $4.55 billion 0.02 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A

Hong Kong Television Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A OI -76.90% -122.94% -19.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 OI 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of OI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hong Kong Television Network beats OI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services. It also engages in the property investment and trading activities; and provision of marketing and advertising management, and artistes' management and agency services. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About OI

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

