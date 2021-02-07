OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 54,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 42.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other news, Director J. Michael Sanner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

