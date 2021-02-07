Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.