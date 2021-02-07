O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,702,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.