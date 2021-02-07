NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.65.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,769. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $181.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -343.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $184.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

