NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.
NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $28.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.
About NuStar Energy
NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.
