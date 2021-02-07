NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $28.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

