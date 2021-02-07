Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NUAN opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

