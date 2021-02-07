Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NVZMY opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

