Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

