NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Announces Earnings Results

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. NortonLifeLock updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.39 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37-$0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

